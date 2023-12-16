Jonathan Turley: Eric Swalwell Helped Orchestrate ‘Alleged Federal Crime’ with Hunter Biden Presser

Prominent lawyer Jonathan Turley wrote that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) helped Hunter Biden facilitate an “alleged federal crime” by helping the president’s son flout a congressional subpoena.

President Joe Biden’s son stunned the world as he appeared outside of the Capitol Building, in which he made clear that he would only testify under his own rules and would not comply with House investigators’ lawful subpoena that compelled his testimony behind closed doors.

“I’m here today to answer at a public hearing any legitimate questions Chairman Comer and the House Oversight Committee may have for me. I’m here today to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family did not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies,” Hunter Biden said.

