Jonathan Turley: Congress Obligated to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley said Congress is obligated to launch in an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden after he ‘clearly lied’ about his involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently floated launching an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

Joe Biden lied about his involvement in his son Hunter’s international shakedowns.

Senator Chuck Grassley released an FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with a Ukrainian oligarch.

Grassley on Thursday released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Hunter Biden this week admitted under oath he earned money from China, contradicting Joe Biden’s previous claims.

“I started a company called Hudson West, your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC,” Hunter Biden told the court, according to transcript obtained by Fox News.

READ MORE