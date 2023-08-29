Jon Voight Slams Biden’s ‘Corrupt’ Administration, ‘Disgusting Scheme’ Against Trump: ‘This Is a Civil War’

Savage Premium Subscription

The current administration is a “corrupt mob” perpetrating a “disgusting scheme” against former President Donald Trump, according to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, who warned of a “civil war” taking place against “all of us.”

In a slightly over two-minute clip posted Tuesday, the Hollywood legend — featured against the backdrop of an American flag — began by questioning if we have become a “nation of destructive behavior.”

Warning that “this is now a war — a war against all of us,” Voight blasted the Biden administration, which he described as “a corrupt mob,” as well as the Obama administration which “fuels the cycle.”

More here.

You may like these posts