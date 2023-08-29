Jon Voight Slams Biden’s ‘Corrupt’ Administration, ‘Disgusting Scheme’ Against Trump: ‘This Is a Civil War’

The current administration is a “corrupt mob” perpetrating a “disgusting scheme” against former President Donald Trump, according to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, who warned of a “civil war” taking place against “all of us.”

In a slightly over two-minute clip posted Tuesday, the Hollywood legend — featured against the backdrop of an American flag — began by questioning if we have become a “nation of destructive behavior.”

Warning that “this is now a war — a war against all of us,” Voight blasted the Biden administration, which he described as “a corrupt mob,” as well as the Obama administration which “fuels the cycle.”

More here.