Breitbart:

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of posing a “threat” to the United States and said that her soul has “evil intent.”

“This Pelosi woman and her cohorts are a threat to the United States of America,” Voight began in a video shared to his Twitter account on Thursday. “She has a link that is corrupt, her soul has evil intent.”

We will stand in the name of God,” the Ray Donovan star continued. “We will stand with President Trump for he is the greatest president. Watching his state of the union speech with pride and tears, I was moved by his words of wisdom.”