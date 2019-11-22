USA TODAY:

Jon Voight danced for President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday, before being honored with the National Medal of Arts.

Jon Voight dances for President Trump pic.twitter.com/5GgzalflsM November 21, 2019

As musicians in the East Room played strains of “Midnight Cowboy,” Voight, who starred in the Academy award-winning 1969 film, rose from his seat, dancing and sliding across the makeshift stage. Trump grinned and clapped, giving a positive shake of the fist as Voight reclaimed his seat.

“Midnight Cowboy,” a tale of the friendship between a Texas dishwasher turned-NYC prostitute (Voight) and a hustler (Dustin Hoffman), remains the only X-rated film to win an Academy Award for best picture. Once reviled by conservative critics for its graphic depictions of sex and brutality, the movie became a critical and box office success, and was later reclassified with a R rating. Voight won best actor for his role.

“I love having you here, especially since you are someone I really like,” Trump said, cheering the actor’s performances in films from “Mission: Impossible” to “The Champ” – the latter of which he called one of the best boxing movies in history.

The largely lighthearted ceremony, which Melania Trump also attended, was held as the impeachment hearings churned on across town.