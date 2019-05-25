THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER:

Conservative actor and Trump presidential appointee Jon Voight is arguing in two Twitter videos that the former real-estate mogul is the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In the videos, posted late Friday and addressed to Republicans, the Ray Donovan star argued that Trump has taken up a “moral code of duty” passed on from Lincoln, and that Trump has made “his every move correct.” Following a week that saw Trump walk out of an infrastructure meeting with House majority leader Nancy Pelosi after three minutes, and retweet a doctored video of Pelosi after, reigniting calls for impeachment, the actor argued that he had made the country “safer, stronger” and added more jobs.

“People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love,” the first video began. “This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. I’ve said this once and I’ll say this again: that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”