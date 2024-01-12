Johns Hopkins’ diversity chief labels whites, males and Christians as ‘privileged’

A diversity chief at Johns Hopkins Medicine sent a “monthly diversity digest” email to staff with a letter that declared all white people, Christians, and men as “privileged.”

Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, chief diversity officer for the hospital system, also included “heterosexuals” and English speakers in the “privileged” category in her missive to all staff.

Under a section titled “Diversity is the word of the Month,” Golden defined privilege as “a set of unearned benefits given to people who are in a specific social group” that operates on “personal, interpersonal, cultural and institutional levels.”

She provided a list of privileged social groups, which included: white people, able-bodied people, heterosexuals, cisgender people, males, Christians, Middle or owning class people, middle-aged people and English-speaking people.

