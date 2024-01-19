Johns Hopkins dean apologizes to staff after DEI officer sent woke hit list email telling them that anyone white, male or Christian is ‘privileged’ – but she gets to keep her job

Johns Hopkins’ medical faculty dean has apologized to staff after a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer sent a woke hit list email labeling all white people, Christians, men and English-speakers as ‘privileged’.

The letter, first posted on Twitter by End Wokeness, was written by Chief Diversity Officer Sherita Hill Golden, and was part of the ‘monthly diversity digest’.

It caused commotion and outrage online – forcing the institution to apologize.

Dr Golden was allowed to keep her job, despite cries for her to be sacked. Now, the dean and president of the medical faculty said that they ‘repudiated’ her language.

