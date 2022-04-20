Johnny sinks to new Depps: Star’s testimony a disaster class in acting  

NY Post

Go ahead and give him an Oscar already. After all, Johnny Depp’s best performance is also probably his last. Taking the stand Tuesday, Depp’s hourslong testimony, delivered in a soft, often halting voice, sounded nothing like a strident defense against spousal abuse. Instead, Depp depicted himself — brilliantly — as a confused, sad, gentle soul who somehow stumbled into global fame and ungodly wealth. As if the .000000001% of people who attain worldwide recognition and fortunes of more than $600 million get there by accident. At one point, Depp even stood up in the witness box to reenact his mother’s suicide attempt. Can you imagine? Selling out a parent’s lowest moment for public sympathy? This isn’t just the diminution of Johnny Depp. We’re watching the Death of the Movie Star.

