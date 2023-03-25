Johnny Depp spending more time in quiet English countryside

Johnny Depp has reportedly found bliss 5,364 miles away from Hollywood.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is enjoying life away from the spotlight in the English countryside — a far cry from the flashy showbiz lifestyle he came to know so well.

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me,” the 59-year-old once said, according to Somerset Life magazine.

“I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person,” he added. “That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

Depp said living his low-key lifestyle is made easier thanks to his neighborhood.

“British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top,” he said.

“I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family.”

