Johnny Depp has reportedly found bliss 5,364 miles away from Hollywood.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is enjoying life away from the spotlight in the English countryside — a far cry from the flashy showbiz lifestyle he came to know so well.

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me,” the 59-year-old once said, according to Somerset Life magazine.

“I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person,” he added. “That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

Depp said living his low-key lifestyle is made easier thanks to his neighborhood.

“British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top,” he said.

“I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family.”

