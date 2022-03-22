PAGE SIX:

John Travolta is ready to “Grease” the landing.

The “Saturday Night Fever” star revealed via Instagram on Sunday that he upped his aeronautical credentials and is now licensed to fly a 737 airplane.

“A very proud moment in my aviation history,” Travolta, 68, said in a video.

“To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license, and it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you.”

Travolta’s famous friends were quick to congratulate him on his achievement in the comments section, with Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee writing, “Ata boy captain 👨🏻‍✈️.”

