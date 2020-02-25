NY POST

Legendary New York mobster John “Sonny” Franzese, the former underboss of the Colombo crime family, has died at 103, according to TMZ. As a younger man, according to Mafia lore, Franzese was a big spender and a regular at New York’s Copacabana nightclub, where he hobnobbed with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. He also provided financing for the classic 1972 porn film “Deep Throat.” Franzese died of natural causes at a nursing home in New York, Fox News confirmed. He was 100 when he was released from the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., after being sentenced to eight years in prison in 2011 at age 93.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST