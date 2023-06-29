Peter Schweizer on Sunday dropped a bombshell during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.

Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires,” said Joe Biden was usng a secret cell phone and it was paid for by Hunter Biden’s firm.

John Solomon is an American treasure.

Busts Joe Biden on his secret global burner phone. pic.twitter.com/CfvFnq460t June 28, 2023

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s Vice President of the United States?” Schweizer said. “It’s not the government phone. It’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was Vice President.

Schweizer continued, “It was from AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

Peter Schweizer said he shared the “phone number and account information with the people over at the House Oversight Committee.”

John Solomon on Wednesday said he called Joe Biden’s secret global phone…and guess who picked up?

“One of those documents got leaked to me and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was paying for, so I figured this was my chance. I’ve been trying to get fair comment from Hunter Biden, so I’m gonna call the cell phone!” John Solomon said on Real America’s voice.

