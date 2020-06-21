Fox News:

President Trump warned in 2017 that statues of U.S. Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson might someday be removed — three years ahead of attacks on such statues this month.

Back then, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver mocked the president for his grim prediction.

“So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down,” Trump said at an August 2017 news conference on the protests that year in Charlottsville, Va., that sparked from the plans to remove some Confederate statues.

“I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?” Trump said.

“I’ll tell you where it stops,” Oliver replied during an episode of his weekly show. “Somewhere! Any time someone asks, where does it stop, the answer’s always … somewhere. You might let your kid have Twizzlers, but not inject black tar heroin. You don’t just go, ‘Well, after the Twizzlers, where does it stop?'”

More at Fox News