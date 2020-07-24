ABC7.com:

SAN FRANCISCO — Naturalist John Muir is memorialized all over California from national parks to hospital names. Now the organization he founded, the Sierra Club, is bringing to light what they say are racist overtones to his writings and his friendships.

Muir founded the Sierra Club 128 years ago.

On Wednesday, the club issued a statement saying they are going to “re-examine our substantial role in perpetuating white supremacy.”

They cited Muir’s friendships with people who believed in eugenics and said he “made derogatory comments about Black people and Indigenous people that drew on deeply harmful racist stereotypes.”

“His legacy is things like the National Park Service, it’s setting aside national park sites like Yosemite and Sequoia but it’s also what he was doing at the time in the society he was living in,” said John Muir National Historic Site Superintendent Tom Leatherman.

“There was still a degree of racism to Muir even though he was so enlightened in so many other ways,” Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley.

Brinkley wrote a book about Muir’s friendship with President Teddy Roosevelt whose statue is now coming down at New York City’s Museum of Natural History.

