John Lennon’s Son Denounces Political Correctness, Says Leftist Intellectuals Have Become Pathetic

REDSTATE.COM

The son of the famed Beatles member John Lennon has publicly made it clear that political correctness has destroyed the left he once knew and respected. Sean Ono-Lennon took to Twitter on Friday and tweeted out a message that stirred controversy within the left. “When I was young the most interesting people were left-wing intellectuals. Believe it or not,” tweeted Lennon. One person identifying themselves as a leftist intellectual attempted to argue that they still are the most interesting people he could meet, but Lennon flatly shot that idea down and dropped a major bomb. “No we’ve become the church lady as person below says. It’s embarrassing. We’re offended by comedy and science. It’s pathetic,” tweeted Lennon.

READ MORE AT REDSTATE.COM

Advertisements