The son of the famed Beatles member John Lennon has publicly made it clear that political correctness has destroyed the left he once knew and respected. Sean Ono-Lennon took to Twitter on Friday and tweeted out a message that stirred controversy within the left. “When I was young the most interesting people were left-wing intellectuals. Believe it or not,” tweeted Lennon. One person identifying themselves as a leftist intellectual attempted to argue that they still are the most interesting people he could meet, but Lennon flatly shot that idea down and dropped a major bomb. “No we’ve become the church lady as person below says. It’s embarrassing. We’re offended by comedy and science. It’s pathetic,” tweeted Lennon.

