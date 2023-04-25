Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry sat down for a one-on-one interview with Jen Psaki to discuss the ‘climate change crisis.’

Psaki asked John Kerry to make the case for making ‘climate change’ the number one issue for voters.

A poll from far-left MSNBC revealed ‘climate change’ is the fifth most important issue for voters.

Most people have more important things to worry about like putting food on the table.

John Kerry said voters should be most concerned about climate change because “it’s getting hotter” and “there are gonna be more intensive weather events.”

“So as people see their farms, you know, the crops ripped away or their homes destroyed,” Kerry said.

