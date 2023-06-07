A world population nearing 10 billion people by the middle of this century is “unsustainable,” U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry declared Wednesday, before setting out his future plans for planet earth.

Since November, the global population has officially crossed eight billion, more than three times the figure in 1950.

U.N. projections say the figure will balloon to 9.7 billion in the middle of the century, AFP reports, and Kerry told the outlet of his fears for the future. He said:

I don’t think it’s sustainable personally.



We need to figure out how we’re going to deal with the issue of sustainability and the numbers of people we’re trying to take care of on the planet.

Feeding people in a sustainable way is the key, Kerry continued, using Africa as an example of unsustainable population growth and the pressure it puts on food supply chains.

Previous supporters of driving behavioural change to stem population growth have pushed eating less while embracing alternatives as a possible answer.

