John Kerry employed a word favored by President Biden to respond to the controversy surrounding a photo of him on a flight not wearing a mask, appearing to flout a federal mandate meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do,” Kerry said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

He was responding to a photo published by the Tennessee Star, showing the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate reading a book with his mask hanging off one ear while sitting next to another passenger.

This would appear to put him in violation of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate requiring masks on all flights.

The report said Kerry was in a first-class seat on American Airlines flight AA2129 from Boston to Washington, D.C., just before takeoff.

Before Kerry’s missive, American Airlines tweeted in response to the photo: “Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this.”

