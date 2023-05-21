John Kerry is targeting family farms. The Biden regime’s climate czar says farms produce too much greenhouse gases. He wants that to stop in order to combat the climate “crisis.”

Farms also happen to produce food. Kerry is not worried about that. The global elites are not worried about that.

Recently, the Netherlands announced they were shutting down family farms to combat global warming. Tough luck if you happen to own one of the farms or work at the farms. This insanity comes at the same time Europe is seeing it highest inflation in decades.

The Dutch Government announced they will close up to 3,000 farms to comply with their global warming goals.

They’re shutting down food production to combat warming. What comes next when you can’t feed all the people?

Now John Kerry is targeting US farms in his ongoing crusade against global warming the imaginary threat that is affecting all of our lives.

