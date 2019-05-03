NEWSMAX:

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly has joined the board of directors of a company that operates four shelters for illegal migrant children in America’s southwest.

CBS News reported that Kelly is a member of Caliburn International’s board. The retired Marine Corps general previously served on the board of a company that now owns Caliburn before joining the Trump administration.

“With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team,” Caliburn CEO James Van Dusen said.

Caliburn owns Comprehensive Health Services, the company that operates the shelters. According to CBS, the federal government paid Comprehensive at least $222 million to operate one of the shelters from July 7, 2018 to April 20, 2019.