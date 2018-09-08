NEW YORK POST:

#MeToo has hit one of the nation’s top criminal-justice colleges.

John Jay College has placed four professors — including three former department chairmen — on paid leave following sexual-harassment complaints, sources told The Post.

Among the accused are Barry Spunt, an associate sociology professor and former chair of that department; Anthony Marcus, a professor and former chair of the anthropology department; and Ric Curtis, a professor and former chair of the anthropology department and former interim chair of the department of law and police science. An adjunct professor also stands accused.

After The Post began asking questions late last week about the allegations, the Midtown-based public college’s president, Karol Mason, sent an e-mail alerting students and staffers to the situation.

“Upon receiving complaints alleging inappropriate conduct by certain faculty members, we launched an investigation into the matter and have engaged an outside investigator to assist us. We are committed to a swift, thorough, and fair investigation, which is ongoing,” Mason wrote Friday.