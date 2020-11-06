Biz Pac Review:

Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James refused Thursday to concede to incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters after he alleged voter suppression and other irregularities as ballot counting continued.

James, a U.S. Army combat vet and former Apache helicopter pilot, made the allegations amid a chaotic situation outside a vote-count room at downtown Detroit’s TCF Center where mail-in ballots are being collected and tallied.

“While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat,” he said in a statement Thursday.

A day after Tuesday’s general election, officials barred people from entering the room while installing large pieces of cardboard over windows so the public could not see in.

A consultant for James’ campaign, Stuart Sandler, who was at the center told Fox News the candidate is concerned about “a lot of irregularities.” He added that James looked like he was on a glide path to victory before tens of thousands of ballots were dumped in the middle of the night.

“There were all kinds of chicanery, including ballots that came in reportedly in the middle of the night at 3:30 a.m. – 35,000 ballots that were deceptively brought in,” Sandler said.

“There have been a lot of irregularities and a lack of integrity. They’re not letting challengers in, they’re not letting them get food or water. When they do, they’re not letting them come back. There’s all sorts of disruptions to the process,” he told the network.

More than 5.3 million ballots had been tallied by mid-afternoon Wednesday, with roughly 1 percent of votes remaining.

