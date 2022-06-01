Daily Caller

The man who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan was granted unconditional release Wednesday after more than four decades behind bars. John Hinckley attempted to assassinate Reagan on March 30, 1981. Hinckley shot at Reagan several times as he left the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Hinckley wounded police officer Thomas Delahanty and Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy. He also critically wounded press secretary James Brady. Reagan was not directly hit but was injured after a bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Hinckley spent more than two decades in a mental hospital before spending longer stretches of time in the community under special requirements and restrictions, according to The Associated Press (AP). Hinckley has been living full-time in Virginia under restrictions since 2016, according to the AP. Hinckley is set to be released on June 15, according to WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein.

