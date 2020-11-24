The US Sun:

THE heir to the $5 billion Getty fortune has died aged 52 in yet another tragedy for the dynasty.

John Gilbert Getty was found unresponsive at a hotel in San Antonio, Texas, just months after the death of his mom and nearly six years after the death of his brother.

He was set to inherit the Getty family fortune, which is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion.

The family released a statement that said: “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty.

“John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John.

“John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September

“John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed.”

A cause of death was not given, although there is not believed to have been any foul play.

The 52-year-old is survived by his daughter, Ivy. The 25-year-old shared a touching tribute to her dad on social media, writing: “My father was awesome – coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter.

Read more at The US Sun