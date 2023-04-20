Sen. John Fetterman’s first time leading a hearing in the Senate on Wednesday was met with concern among social media users, with many saying that the Pennsylvania Democrat’s obvious trouble reading his opening statement signals that he is unfit to serve.

John Fetterman chaired a subcommittee hearing today.



Here is his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Y6EHYkhkBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail and was hospitalized for five weeks for depression treatment last month, led the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research hearing on Wednesday, stammering and stumbling through his two-minute-long opening remarks.

“Good lord. This dude is not remotely well or able to do this job. Embarrassing for Pennsylvania,” Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote in a tweet.

