John Fetterman tricks George Santos into TROLLING Bob Menendez by paying $343 for a Cameo video: Long Island liar says NJ senator shouldn’t be kicked out of Congress

Democratic Senator John Fetterman tricked expelled Rep. George Santos into trolling embattled Senator Bob Menendez, by paying him $343 for a Cameo video.Santos, who was booted from the House of Representatives last week, has now joined Cameo, where fans can pay their famous – or infamous – stars to record personalized videos. One of his first clients was former Capitol Hill colleague Senator John Fetterman. The Pennsylvania Democrat senator enlisted Santos’ services to troll New Jersey Dem. Senator Bob Menendez, who – like Santos – has found himself in a quite a bit of trouble with the law over claims he was bribed by Egypt.On Monday, Fetterman wrote on X: ‘I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.’So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.’In the video, Santos delivers some words of encouragement to ‘Bobby.’

