It’s unclear if he’ll have a speaking role, but the newly elected Democrat senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman is set to make a cameo appearance in a new movie starring Christian Bale.

The senator-elect made the announcement by posting a photo of himself and his wife, Gisele, dressed in full costume alongside Bale on the set of the 19th-century crime drama, The Pale Blue Eye, which was filmed in western Pennsylvania.

It me + G + Christian Bale circa 1830 pic.twitter.com/4NXMuUQ5j5 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 9, 2022

Fetterman said he’s happy to work with director Scott Cooper again in his social media post:

Cooper directed Out of The Furnace, which features and was mostly filmed in Braddock, WPXI.com reports.

The Pale Blue Eye is set to be released in theaters Dec. 23 before arriving on Netflix Jan. 6.

The walk-on will not be the first time Fetterman has embraced the possibility of acting.

As Breitbart News reported, Fetterman recreated the classic 1979 Coca-Cola advertisement featuring football legend ‘Mean’ Joe Greene in a bizarre video during his failed 2016 U.S. Senate campaign.

