John Fetterman said it was ‘great’ to be back as he arrived on Capitol Hill Monday after spending almost two months in Walter Reed military hospital being treated for clinical depression.

The Democratic senator from Pennsylvania was dressed in his signature shorts and hoodie as he walked into the Capitol building.

‘It’s great to be back,’ he told reporters.

He waved to the waiting crowd but didn’t answer any questions.

Fetterman was released from the hospital at the end of March but went home to Pennsylvania as the Senate was on a two-week spring break.

Almost all lawmakers are returning on Monday – including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who was out after hitting his head in a fall. A notable exception is Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who remains in California where she has spent the past two months recovering from shingles. She has not said when she will return.

