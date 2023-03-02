While Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman continues to be hospitalized for clinical depression, he has been named as a co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill launched in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

S.576, “A bill to enhance safety requirements for trains transporting hazardous materials, and for other purposes,” was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday by Sen. Sherrod Brown. Listed as co-sponsors of the bill are Sens. John Fetterman, JD Vance, Robert Casey Jr., Marco Rubio, and Josh Hawley.

Yet on February 15, the freshman congressman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center in Washington, DC to “receive treatment for clinical depression.” He has not yet emerged, and his wife and family have left the US for Canada as rumors swirl about his condition.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” a statement at the time read.

On February 20, it was revealed that Fetterman would be hospitalized for a length of time as doctors try out medications and dosages and the senator undergoes talk therapy. A senior aide revealed that Fetterman would be hospitalized for up to two months.

In a statement to The Hill late last month, communications director Joe Calvello said “We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery. He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

