YAHOO NEWS:

John Cleese has criticised Londoners for voting to remain in the European Union.

The 79-year-old Fawlty Towers star – who revealed last year he was moving to the Caribbean because he is “disappointed’ with Britain – accused the capital city of not being English.

Cleese tweeted: “Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more. Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation So there must be some truth in it…