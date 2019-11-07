CNBC:

Former national security advisor John Bolton was a no-show Thursday for a scheduled deposition in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump — but Bolton is reportedly still willing to testify under certain conditions.

Bolton, who maintains that he resigned in September despite Trump’s claim that he was fired, is expected to confirm prior testimony in the inquiry from other current and former officials, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing people familiar with Bolton’s views.

Bolton could also describe his own conversations with the president, the Post reported, which could shed light on the administration’s efforts to get Ukraine to announce investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 presidential election, which have formed the core of the impeachment probe.

But Bolton’s decision on complying with the inquiry is contingent on whether a constitutional court fight pans out in favor of the House or the Trump administration, the Post reported.