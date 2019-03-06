NEW YORK POST:

President Trump’s national security adviser warned that more sanctions against North Korea may be coming — one week after an “agreement” between Trump and Kim Jong Un fell apart.

John Bolton told Fox Business News on Tuesday that the Hanoi summit with the North Korean leader was intended to see if Pyongyang would abandon its “nuclear weapons program and everything associated with it.”

Bolton then said that the North Korean leadership would face consequences if they did not denuke.

“If they’re not willing to do it, then I think President Trump has been very clear … they’re not going to get relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them,” said Bolton, who has advocated war with North Korea in the past.

Bolton even threatened on the program that the US could “look at ramping those sanctions up, in fact.”

The statement by Bolton comes days after a Feb. 28 summit was cut short when the US and North Korea could not reach an agreement on a “denuclearization” pact.