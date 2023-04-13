Former U.N. ambassador and potential 2024 presidential candidate John Bolton told Newsmax Wednesday that the United States is “benefiting” from aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“I think this is a war that is having several very beneficial effects for the United States,” Bolton said during “Eric Bolling The Balance” Wednesday. “No. 1: It’s chewing up the Russian army and diminishing its power worldwide. And No. 2: If the Russians were able to get away with unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, every other former republic of the Soviet Union would be in jeopardy.”

Bolton said that staying out of the conflict would jeopardize stability for our allies on the European continent and that the Chinese would see that weakness as a catalyst to move against Taiwan.

“The lesson that the Chinese Communist [Party] would learn in Beijing is that neither the United States nor the Western alliance would stand against aggression against a country in Europe,” he said. “What chance was there really that we would stand aggression if they went after Taiwan? So I think this is all connected, and I think it’s important to understand those ramifications.

