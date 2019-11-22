THE DAILY BEAST:

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton made a dramatic return to Twitter on Friday morning with a theatrically mysterious post telling followers to “stay tuned” for an unspecified “backstory.” Bolton left the White House in September due to foreign-policy disagreements with Donald Trump, and is considered a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into the president.

His lawyer, Charles Cooper, said this month that Bolton was “part of many relevant meetings and conversations” pertaining to the Ukraine impeachment inquiry, but will only appear before Congress if a judge orders him to do so.

He tweeted Friday morning: “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned.” However, it’s possible Bolton was referring to his upcoming book, rather than teasing an appearance at the inquiry. He recently reached a multimillion-dollar deal with publisher Simon & Schuster.