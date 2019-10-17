The Daily Beast:

Congressional Democrats are eyeing for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify in their impeachment inquiry, The Daily Beast has learned.

The possibility that they issue him a subpoena is “increasingly likely,” according to a source familiar with their thinking. Bolton was President Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 until last month, when he unceremoniously left the White House.

During his time there, events unfolded that precipitated Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, worked to shape Trump’s relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky, who became president of Ukraine in May 2019.

Giuliani had been trying to investigate the Biden family’s activity in Ukraine. While then-Vice President Joe Biden led the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy, his son Hunter was on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.