NEW YORK POST:

A female jogger was sexually assaulted by a bicyclist on an exercise path off West Street in Lower Manhattan on Sunday morning, cops said.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. on the Hudson River Greenway at Pier 40 near West and Clarkson streets, police said.

The attacker pushed the woman down, choked her and sexually assaulted her before swiping her cell phone, cops said. He then fled on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video and photos Monday that show the man just before the attack.

