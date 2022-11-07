Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals while he was Vice President, a new whistleblower with direct knowledge claims.

The whistleblower has identified themselves to Senate investigators but asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

The informant says they were party to a 2012 conference call involving then-VP Joe, Hunter, 52, his business partner Jeff Cooper, 53, late Senate majority leader Harry Reid and his son Key Reid, 48, who was also in business with Hunter.

The Spring 2012 call was about Hunter, Key and Jeff’s new venture into online gambling in Latin America, the whistleblower said, adding that Joe was active on the call discussing details of the business, and appeared to be involved as a ‘silent partner’.

‘He wasn’t passive, he was talking about it. If I had to describe him, he was like a member of the Board of Directors,’ the source said.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Cooper denied ever having a call about any of his companies with the president or late senator saying it was a ‘complete fabrication’.

Key, Hunter and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE