BREITBART:

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday accused President Donald Trump of being a “white supremacist” who will never apologize for being one.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough urged Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke to never apologize to appease the “blue checkmarks” on Twitter because Trump will not apologize for being a “white supremacist.”

Scarborough had gone on a rant about how O’Rourke apologized this weekend after saying that his wife, Amy, was raising their children “sometimes with my help.” O’Rourke’s comments outraged some on the left, and he immediately apologized for his “ham-handed” remarks and vowed to be more “thoughtful” when talking about his wife and marriage. The Morning Joe co-host also ridiculed those who criticized Amy Sanders O’Rourke for choosing not to say a word while sitting next to her husband in his announcement video.