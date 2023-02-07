Newsweek

Joe Rogan has been slammed for saying that Jewish people are “into money” during a discussion on the most recent episode of his podcast. The broadcaster, 55, welcomed Breaking Points podcasters Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on to The Joe Rogan Experience, where they touched on Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement of Representative Adam Schiff for California Senate. “It’s crazy,” said Rogan. “Did you see him sitting next to Ilhan Omar, where she’s apologizing for talking about it’s all about the Benjamins? Which is just about money. She’s talking about money. That’s not an antisemitic comment, I don’t think that is. Benjamins are money.” He went on: “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f****** stupid.” Rogan later said about Oman: “Whether you agree with her or not, she has a bold opinion, and that opinion is not her own. There’s many people that have that opinion, and they should be represented. “My point is, she’s sitting right next to Adam Schiff and no one says s***,” he said. Rogan’s comment caught the attention of U.S.-born British comedian David Baddiel, who slammed the podcaster on Tuesday for peddling a “racist myth.” Sharing a snippet of the podcast on Twitter, Baddiel, the author of Jews Don’t Count, wrote: “I actually want to stop banging the Jews Don’t Count drum at some point but hard to do when a racist myth about Jews is just…said, breezily, on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and no-one gives a f***.”

