Joe Montana joins suit against San Francisco over sewage water flooding ritzy neighborhood

Joe Montana is among a group of nearly 60 people suing San Francisco after it was discovered flood waters that got into their homes were contaminated with sewage. Getty Images

NFL legend Joe Montana joined a group of fed-up San Francisco homeowners in suing the city after sewage-tainted storm water rushed into pricey houses earlier this year.

Nearly 60 plaintiffs said the city failed to make the proper repairs to wastewater facilities that have been associated with previous flooding in the ritzy area before an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone combination walloped the area, killing two, on New Year’s.

“The part of this system that runs through the Marina is antiquated and has been neglected and inadequately maintained by the city and county of San Francisco,” according to the lawsuit obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“As a result, the system routinely gets overwhelmed, overflows and inundates plaintiffs’ properties and neighborhood with untreated sewage and contaminated water.”

READ MORE