Joe lies in wait with his Musk-et

Joe Biden holds these lies to be self-evident, that “the border is closed,” that his son “has done nothing wrong,” that gas prices have fallen during his presidency, that “take-home pay has gone up” and that he, “Honest Joe,” was the “poorest man in Congress.”Not a joke. He gives you his “word as a Biden.”Those are just a small sample of the lies the president tells on a daily basis.It’s hard to tell where reality and fantasy diverge in his mind, which has to have a debilitating effect on those closest to him, but more crucially on the entire country.

If pathological lying is the norm in the highest office in the land, why should we be surprised that soon enough everyone is lying about everything all the time and those with the least power are forced to suspend our disbelief.When Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was caught on camera late Saturday activating a fire alarm to delay a shutdown vote on the floor of Congress, and then pretended he somehow mistook the bright red box for a door handle, and the left-wing media uncritically parroted his laughable lie as if it were in any way believable, you knew we are living in the twilight zone of delusion and trickery.We’ve come a long way from George Washington and the cherry tree.The fish rots from the head down, and in the few sit-down interviews the president grants to tame media outlets, he is given mostly uncritical carte blanche to blurt out bizarre, self-aggrandizing, often malign fantasies.

READ MORE