AT&T DirecTV’s deplatforming of Newsmax is “outrageous” and “not good for free speech in America,” according to former Sen. Joe Lieberman.

“I mean, whether I agree with everything on Newsmax or not, it really deserves to be on there,” the Connecticut Democrat turned independent said in an interview with Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance” on Tuesday.

“It looks like ideological censorship by DirecTV and that’s just plain un-American,” he said.

Newsmax was removed on Jan. 24, making it the second conservative channel AT&T’s DirecTV has deplatformed in the past year alone, with OAN taken down last April.

Lieberman, a former Democratic vice-presidential candidate, told Bolling that DirecTV is a “regulated business,” and that he “took it personally” when the provider deplatformed Newsmax.

“Chris Ruddy, who started Newsmax, has been a friend of mine, probably for 30 years,” he said, adding that he will be signing on to a letter coming out soon to support Newsmax’s return to DirecTV.

“I hope they change their opinion because that’s not too good for free speech in America and for freedom, which is what we’re all about,” Lieberman told Bolling.

