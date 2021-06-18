Breitbart:

In April, 83 percent of Democrats “said they thought the country was moving in the right direction,” the New York Times reported.

“But in Wednesday’s poll, just 59 percent of Democrats said that. The share of Democrats saying the country was on the wrong track rose by 20 percentage points, to 32 percent.”

A national poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating has gone backwards since April, plummeting to below 50 percent for the first time since he took office with disillusioned Democrats leading the way down.

The numbers show Biden’s approval rating stands at 48 percent, compared with 54 percent just two months ago. Forty-three percent currently disapprove of the job he’s doing, compared with 41 percent in April.

”Biden’s rating is still in net positive territory, but it seems to have taken a dip with the growing uncertainty that his signature spending plans will be enacted,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, which conducted the poll.

More than seven in 10 Americans have inflation concerns, according to the poll. Forty-seven percent of those questioned said they’re very concerned the Biden plans will lead to spiraling inflation with 24 percent saying they’re somewhat concerned.

Those who said they were at least somewhat worried included 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents and even 55 percent of Democrats.

More at Breitbart