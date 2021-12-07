JOE BLOWS IT Biden waves to Putin and forgets to turn on his mic during high stakes call as threat of Ukraine invasion looms

JOE Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin and forgot to turn on his mic during the high stakes call as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms. The two-hour meeting between the two leaders comes after Moscow ramped up its wargames in recent weeks, sparking fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe. The meeting was the first publicly known call between Biden and Putin since July. Russian news agencies released a video of the first few minutes of the call. Putin took the call from his residence in Sochi, the Russian resort city on the Black Sea. Putin was seated at a long wooden desk, with Biden on a large video screen in front of him, waving at each other as the call began. “I welcome you, Mr. President!” Putin said at the start of the call, according to a brief video of the opening moments. Biden experienced some technical difficulties on the call, apparently forgetting to switch his microphone on. There was a silence on the other end, and then Biden is seen leaning forward, flipping a button and saying, “There you go,” with a smile. “Hello! Ha, ha ha, ha, ha. Good to see you again,” Biden replied. “Good afternoon,” a smirking Putin said. “I uh, unfortunately, last time I — we didn’t get to see each other at the G20. I hope next time we meet we do it in person,” Biden said. According to the White House, the two began their conversation via video-link at 10.07am, and ended at 12.08pm.

