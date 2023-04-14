President Joe Biden committed a number of gaffes and awkward moments this week as he toured Ireland with his family members.

As a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine,” Biden continued his streak of errors during three separate events, causing social media to erupt.

Below are the top three gaffes:

1.) Biden mislabels his office location

Speaking Wednesday at Ulster University, Northern Ireland’s regional university, Biden claimed his Oval Office was in the United States Capitol instead of the White House, which he properly identified later in his remarks.

“As you walk into my office in the Oval Office in the United States Capitol — guess what, you know who founded and designed and built the White House? An Irishman. Not a joke,” Biden said.

2.) Biden gives motivational advice

During a state dinner in Ireland on Thursday, Biden told the audience to go “lick the world” in reference to the cooperation between the United States and Ireland.

