Joe Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’ received over $5.5M in funding from George Soros to push left-wing causes, bash conservatives

Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros is financing an army of Gen-Z TikTokers to push his extreme left-wing causes, praise President Joe Biden, and bash conservatives, a review of public documents and social media by The Post shows.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation shelled out $5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021 — which in turn gave at least $300,000 in 2022 to another nonprofit, Gen Z for Change, which boasts a network of 500 “activists, organizers, and creators,” tax filings show.

The woke foot soldiers regularly go into battle on behalf of abolishing border enforcement, defunding cops, and ending cash bail according to their website.

Throughout his term in office, President Biden has looked to Gen Z for Change and other social-media stars to sell his policy agenda.

In March 2022, top White House officials briefed them on the ongoing US effort in Ukraine.

They gabbed with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about coronavirus and sat for meetings with Biden in the Oval Office, the Washington Post reported.

The confabs were the subject of a Saturday Night Live Cold Open that same month.

