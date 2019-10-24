FOX NEWS:

In a campaign video, Joe Biden claims he met with all families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut.

But at least one family member who lost a loved one in the bloody massacre – in which a gunman killed 20 children and six adults – claims Biden is distorting the facts.

“The issue of gun violence has been a concern of mine for a long, long time,” Biden says in the video. “What really got to me though, really firsthand, was what happened up at Sandy Hook.

“I think I met with every one of the parents,” he continues, “and … the families of those who were lost.”

But JT Lewis, 19, whose brother Jesse, 6, was killed in the attack, which happened just 11 days before Christmas, says former President Obama met with each of the grieving families after the Newtown shooting — not Biden.