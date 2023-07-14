Cluster bombs promised to Ukraine by President Joe Biden have arrived less than a week after they were first publicly flagged for delivery, the Pentagon said Thursday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed last Friday the Biden administration will provide Ukraine with the controversial weapons, which have long been opposed by humanitarian groups for their long-term effects on civilians.

Now the promise has become a reality.

Biden justified his “very difficult” decision to send the deadly weapons to Ukraine as the country is “running out of ammunition” and the United States is running low on the 155-millimetre artillery shells to resupply the Ukrainian forces.

Therefore, Biden argued, the U.S. would provide cluster munitions for a “transition period”, while claiming they will not be used in civilian areas but merely to break through the entrenched positions of the Russian forces.

Cluster munitions are a category of rockets, bombs, missiles, and artillery projectiles that break apart in the air and blanket a large area.

READ MORE