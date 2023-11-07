Joe Biden’s Polling Woes Ignite Democrat Infighting: ‘March into the Sea and Drown’

Recent polling that highlighted President Joe Biden’s weakened chances of winning reelection in 2024 set the Democrat Party ablaze with infighting about how to revamp the president’s frail image, campaign strategy, and growing anxiousness among Democrats that former President Donald Trump could oust the 80-year-old from office.

The Democrats’ disarray, which appears to border on panic, is a positive sign for Republicans’ chances of retaining the House and retaking the Senate and the White House. Republicans are cautiously optimistic they can carry the current momentum into election day — still a full year away — an eternity in politics. The political environment is likely to change.

The Democrats’ reaction to Sunday’s startling New York Times/Siena College polling was one of alarm. The poll showed Trump leads Biden is five of the six battleground states. It also revealed Biden has a growing problem with retaining the support of black and Hispanic voters, key demographic profiles Democrats rely on to maintain power.

